Pbra, Llc Sells 41,503 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 59,390 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,671,828.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,688,900.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

MNRL stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

