PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $330.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.