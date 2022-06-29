Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.03.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

