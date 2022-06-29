Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.47.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

