PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFSI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

PFSI stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,111. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

