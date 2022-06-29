Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.22

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and traded as high as $57.67. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 12,102 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFIS. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

