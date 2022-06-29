PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

