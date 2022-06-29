PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.40 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

