Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the May 31st total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSHG opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $6.14.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.