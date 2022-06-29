Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,015 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $146.40 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

