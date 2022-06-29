Peterson Wealth Services Purchases 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,583.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

