Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) by 880.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.87) million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

