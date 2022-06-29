PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head to Head Review

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -7.96% 3.34% 2.41% PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix Medical and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.02 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -12.77 PetVivo $10,000.00 2,267.80 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -5.66

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orthofix Medical and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.47%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

PetVivo beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

