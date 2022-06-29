Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEY. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,444,064.84. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,538,742.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $459,907 and have sold 159,333 shares worth $2,490,746.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8313667 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

