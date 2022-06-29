PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 48.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.