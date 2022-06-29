PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

