PFG Advisors Invests $1.35 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

