Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

PFE stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

