Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.26.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.