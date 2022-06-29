Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $52.00 by Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $52.00 price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

