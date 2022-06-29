PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading Up 2.4%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 595,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 565,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 251,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

