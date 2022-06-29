Philip Titterton Sells 12,990 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $157,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,687.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Titterton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05.

TTMI stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

