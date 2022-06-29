Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PBAX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.