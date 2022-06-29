Piper Sandler Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $40.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

