Piper Sandler Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $42.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.