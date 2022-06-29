PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Down 17.8%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

