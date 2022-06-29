Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

