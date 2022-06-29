Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 328,635 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,635 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 314,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

