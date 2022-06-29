Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFTAU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,960,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 743,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

