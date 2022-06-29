Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

Several analysts recently commented on POW shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.82. The firm has a market cap of C$22.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.60 and a 1 year high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4169484 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.