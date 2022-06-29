Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.75. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 23,885 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.