Private Trust Co. NA Has $40.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

