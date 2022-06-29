Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,081,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

