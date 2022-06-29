Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

