Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

