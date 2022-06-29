Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.