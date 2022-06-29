Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 43 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $243.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

