Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,641,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.