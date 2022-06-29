Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Update

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFHD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Professional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Professional by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 160,889 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Professional in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Professional by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Professional in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.01. Professional has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Professional had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Professional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.