Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PRGS stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

