Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.
PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
PRGS stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
