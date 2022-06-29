Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

