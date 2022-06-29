PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 410.2% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

