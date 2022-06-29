ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. 66,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 29,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 5.94% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

