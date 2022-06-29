ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Lessened by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

