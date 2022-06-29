ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.93% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

