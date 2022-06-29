ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 7.8%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 2,748,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,948,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the period.

