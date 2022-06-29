Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prosus from €118.00 ($125.53) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Prosus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.06.

Prosus stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

