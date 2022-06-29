PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Down 6.3%

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 1,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTITF)

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The company offers post-paid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks under the IM3 Ooredoo brand.

