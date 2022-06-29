Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Financial Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 16.18% 18.13% 9.72% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 7 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $28.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $27.66 billion 0.48 $1.62 billion $6.26 2.24 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.56 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats ProFrac on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 3.9 billion tons of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributes and markets its fuel through 1,870 filling stations. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

ProFrac Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

