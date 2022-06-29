Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

